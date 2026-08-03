Number of 1st-time exporters up nearly 4% in 2025: data

The number of first-time exporters, defined as businesses with no export records in the previous three years, rose nearly 4 percent in 2025 from a year earlier, data showed Monday.

The total number of such businesses came to 19,746 in 2025, up from 19,041 a year earlier, according to the Korea Customs Service.

It marked the largest on-year increase in the past five years, adding fresh vitality to the country's exports, the agency said.

The companies' combined exports rose 13.2 percent from a year earlier to $6.9 billion, marking the highest level since 2019.

By product category, machinery and computers accounted for 10.9 percent of first-time exporters, followed by electrical products at 8.5 percent and cosmetics at 7 percent.

The average export value per company came to $350,000, with exports remaining below $100,000 for 80 percent of the first-time exporters.