Finance minister vows vigilance over energy supply amid renewed tensions

Korea's finance minister on Wednesday called for vigilance over potential energy supply disruptions following renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, vowing to take preemptive measures when necessary.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol made the remarks during a meeting with economy-related ministers to discuss ways to address external uncertainties and maintain the country's export momentum.

"With external uncertainties remaining higher than ever, the government will continue to be highly vigilant and thoroughly review and address the impact of changes taking place in the Middle East on the economy," Koo said.

The finance ministry especially pledged to focus its efforts on maintaining a stable supply of energy resources, noting the country has stable stockpiles of crude oil and naphtha.

"With uncertainties expected to remain high down the road, the government will maintain the current measures to ensure stable supplies and take additional preemptive actions when necessary," he added.