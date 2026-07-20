Policy-driven insurance products fall flat with consumers

A 62-year-old business owner surnamed Park, who has been behind the wheel for 34 years, recently learned he could have qualified for a discount on his auto insurance by participating in the government’s vehicle rotation program, a temporary energy-saving measure introduced during heightened concerns over global oil supplies following the U.S.-Iran conflict. But he doesn’t think he missed much.

“I didn’t see much point in going through the hassle for a temporary policy rider that could disappear at any time,” Park said. “And even if I qualified, the discount would have been only about 10,000 won ($6.80) a year. It simply wasn’t worth it.”

Introduced by nonlife insurers in May at the request of financial authorities, the special rider offered a 2 percent discount on annual auto insurance premiums to motorists who voluntarily complied with the government's five-day vehicle rotation program, under which private vehicles were asked to stay off the road one designated weekday based on their license plate numbers.

To qualify, drivers had to submit proof of compliance, but for many, the paperwork far outweighed the potential savings.

As of June 24, only 47,522 drivers had enrolled, equivalent to just 0.28 percent of roughly 17 million eligible vehicles, according to the Financial Supervisory Service.

And on July 1, the policy’s rationale largely disappeared. The government lifted the rotation program after concerns over energy supplies eased, leaving insurers to continue offering a product whose original purpose had effectively vanished.

The episode has renewed criticism that some government-backed insurance products are being designed around short-term policy objectives rather than actual consumer demand.

Industry officials say such products often ask consumers to navigate cumbersome eligibility requirements in exchange for benefits that are too small to meaningfully influence purchasing decisions.

The economics are also challenging for insurers.

Because auto insurance is mandatory, even seemingly modest discounts can translate into significant costs when applied across millions of policyholders.

“From an individual driver’s perspective, the savings may amount to several thousand or tens of thousands of won a year, so the benefit feels negligible,” one industry official said. “But for insurers, even a small reduction applied across a large pool of policyholders creates a considerable burden. If those losses accumulate, they could ultimately be passed onto consumers in the form of higher premiums.”

Critics point to another recent example: a package of insurance support measures for families with newborn children launched in April as part of state efforts aimed at addressing Korea’s record-low birth rate.

The initiative introduced three measures: discounts on children’s insurance policies, temporary deferrals of insurance premium payments and grace periods for interest on insurance policy loans.

The practical benefits, however, have been limited. Discounts on children’s insurance often amount to only a few thousand won a month and vary widely by insurer and product, while the payment deferral programs merely postpone, rather than reduce, households’ financial obligations. Once the grace period ends, policyholders must resume paying premiums and accrued interest.

Industry observers say the initiatives reflect a broader weakness in policy-driven insurance products. Because they are shaped by policy priorities instead of consumer needs, the headline incentives often fail to outweigh the limited practical savings and other hidden trade-offs.