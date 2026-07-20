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KRX activates sell-side sidecar for KOSPI on sharp decline

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By Yonhap
  • Published KST
The dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul during morning trading hours, Monday. Yonhap

The dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul during morning trading hours, Monday. Yonhap

Korea's bourse operator on Monday activated a sell-side sidecar for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) after the index fell sharply, led by losses in semiconductors.

Program trading in KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes around 11:22 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

The KOSPI fell nearly 4.25 percent as of 11:25 a.m.

The decline came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, after a third member of the U.S. military died during a weekend of attacks between the United States and Iran.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.