Bourse operator issues circuit breaker for KOSPI on sharp fall

Korea's bourse operator on Monday activated a circuit breaker for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) after stocks tumbled amid renewed tensions in the Middle East.

Trading of KOSPI-listed shares was halted for 20 minutes.

The Korea Exchange (KRX) triggered the marketwide circuit breaker at around 1:28 p.m. after the KOSPI plunged more than 8 percent from the previous session's close.

The benchmark index came under heavy selling pressure as investors remained cautious after the United States and Iran exchanged fresh strikes over the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

It marked the seventh time this year that the KRX has activated a circuit breaker.