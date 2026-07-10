Korea's bourse operator on Friday activated a buy-side sidecar for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) as the stock index sharply rose, led by a semiconductor rally.

Program trading for the KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 12:54 p.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

After opening 3.57 percent higher, the KOSPI rose 408.4 points, or 5.6 percent, to 7,700.32 as of 1:10 p.m.

The stock rise came as U.S. stocks closed higher in overnight trading, buoyed by a strong rebound in semiconductor shares and easing oil prices.

A buy-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures index rises 5 percent or more for at least one minute.