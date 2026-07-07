Korea posted an all-time high current account surplus in May on robust exports of semiconductors, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The current account surplus totaled $38.61 billion in May, up from $28.29 billion the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the largest monthly current account surplus ever, renewing the previous record of $37.93 billion set in March.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, the figure surged from $9.91 billion.

Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023, extending its winning streak to 37 consecutive months, marking the second longest in history.

In the first five months of the year, the country recorded a cumulative current account surplus of $141.28 billion, sharply higher than the $33.9 billion surplus posted during the same period last year.

"We expected a current account surplus of $151.5 billion for the first half, and that figure will likely be exceeded in June," a BOK official said. "For 2026 as a whole, the annual current account surplus will likely surpass our earlier forecast of $250 billion."

The goods account posted a surplus of $37.86 billion in May, marking the largest, as exports surged 62.9 percent on-year to $94.34 billion, while imports went up 22.2 percent to about $56.48 billion.

Exports of information technology products soared 128.9 percent from a year earlier, including a 167.7 percent surge in chip shipments and a 249.4 percent rise in computer peripherals.

The services account recorded a deficit of $1.09 billion in May, narrowing the loss from the previous month's $2.42 billion on decreasing travel deficit and intellectual property-related payments.

The primary income account, which includes wages of foreign workers, as well as dividend and interest income from abroad, posted a surplus of $2.17 billion on increased dividend income.

The secondary income account recorded a $330 million deficit.



