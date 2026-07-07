Korea's bourse operator on Tuesday activated a circuit breaker for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) after stocks tumbled on heavy losses in technology heavyweights.

Trading of KOSPI-listed shares was halted for 20 minutes.

The Korea Exchange (KRX) triggered the measure at around 1:51 p.m. after the KOSPI plunged more than 8 percent from the previous session's close.

The benchmark index came under heavy selling pressure as investors moved to locked in profits and offloaded large-cap technology stocks.

It marked the sixth time this year that the KRX has activated a circuit breaker.