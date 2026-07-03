Seoul stocks traded higher late Friday morning in choppy trading as investors snapped up bargain-priced semiconductor shares following the previous session's sharp sell-off.

After opening 1.2 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) extended its gains, rising 163.52 points, or 2.11 percent, to 7,809.61 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index plunged 7.89 percent the previous session, dragged by a heavy sell-off in Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 1 percent to a record high as weaker-than-expected June jobs data eased concerns over a near-term interest rate hike. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.8 percent, weighed down by another sharp sell-off in semiconductor stocks.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbled 5.4 percent, extending its decline for a second consecutive session.

Investors bought semiconductor shares following reports that AI startup Anthropic is in talks with Samsung Electronics to develop a custom AI chip.

Tech heavyweights lifted the overall market.

Samsung Electronics advanced 6.12 percent, and chip giant SK hynix increased 3.02 percent.

AI investment firm SK Square slipped 0.79, while battery maker LG Energy Solution edged up 0.28 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,539.15 won per U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 16.65 won from the previous session.



