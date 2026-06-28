Gov't eyes curbs on employee loan programs offered by large firms

Low-interest housing loans offered by large corporations to employees are coming under scrutiny as the government tightens curbs on household lending to cool the real estate market, according to industry experts, Sunday.

Since these company-funded loans fall outside the regulatory framework, some critics say they could add momentum to an already overheated housing market despite the authorities’ efforts to rein in leverage.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) recently acknowledged this growing concern.

“I believe, from the standpoint of public interest, there is room to consider whether some degree of regulation is necessary,” FSS Gov. Lee Chan-jin said at a June 22 press conference, referring to the recent growth of corporate housing loan programs at major semiconductor companies.

He added that the FSS had discussed whether such loans could somehow be incorporated into Korea’s debt service ratio (DSR) framework, which caps borrowers’ total debt repayments relative to their income.

“Personally, I would like to see that happen, but under a market economy, there are practical limits that have to be taken into account," Lee said.

The debate has intensified as Korea’s largest chipmakers expand housing loan benefits for employees.

Samsung Electronics recently reached a labor agreement to increase the maximum housing loan available to employees who do not own a home to 500 million won ($326,000) at a fixed interest rate of 1.5 percent — well below commercial mortgage rates of around 4 to 5 percent.

At SK hynix, the labor union is also reportedly seeking to raise the company’s housing loan ceiling from 100 million won to as much as 500 million won during this year’s wage negotiations.

Unlike bank mortgages, these loans are financed with companies’ own retained earnings, placing them largely outside the reach of financial regulation.

As such loans are considered employee welfare benefits rather than financial products, they are generally exempt from loan-to-value and DSR requirements. In practice, that can allow eligible employees to first borrow up to the maximum permitted under bank lending rules before securing additional financing from their employer.

The arrangement has sparked criticism for essentially giving highly paid employees at major corporations access to ultra-cheap financing while ordinary homebuyers face increasingly stringent borrowing limits.

Critics also argue that it weakens the effectiveness of the government’s household debt policy by allowing a certain group of borrowers to sidestep existing lending restrictions.

“Employee loans offered by large corporations should not be exempt from regulatory intervention,” said Kang Sung-jin, an economics professor at Korea University.

“This isn’t really about wielding regulations as another housing market policy tool. It’s about ensuring that the existing regulatory framework is applied consistently. Of course, whether those lending restrictions themselves are justified in the first place is a separate question," he said.

For now, however, authorities are taking a cautious approach. Since these loans are provided as employee welfare benefits under private contractual arrangements rather than by financial institutions, there may be limited legal grounds for direct regulatory intervention.



