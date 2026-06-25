South Korea's financial assets in the United States reached a fresh record high last year on increased investment in the U.S. stock market amid a rally on Wall Street, a central bank report showed Thursday.

The outstanding value of financial assets in the U.S. held by South Korean individuals and companies reached $1.15 trillion at the end of last year, up $204.2 billion from a year before, according to the report by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The reading topped the $1 trillion mark for the first time and has broken yearly records for the third consecutive year since 2023.

The amount also accounted for the largest share of overall overseas financial assets at 47.1 percent, according to the BOK.

The BOK said the record financial assets in the U.S. came as South Korean individuals sharply increased their investment in the U.S. stock market amid a bullish run on Wall Street last year.

Koreans' investments in U.S stocks totaled $802.8 billion, up from the previous high of $178.6 billion reported a year ago.

Last year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13 percent and the Nasdaq composite jumped 20.4 percent.