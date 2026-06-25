Deglobalization calls for shift toward financial cooperation in East Asia: experts

SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island — As geopolitical tensions and trade fragmentation reshape the global economy, East Asia should look beyond trade-led integration and deepen financial cooperation to sustain regional growth, Korean economists and scholars said Thursday.

Speaking at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, Kim So-young, professor at Seoul National University and former vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, argued that the traditional trade-driven model underpinning East Asia's economic success has reached its limits as supply chains are increasingly reorganized along geopolitical lines.

“One of the most interesting facts on finance is financial globalization is still going, but the trade integration is now somehow decreasing. We have to think about how to respond to these two different trends,” Kim said during a session of the forum titled “Deglobalization and East Asian Economic Cooperation.”

Kim noted that global trade expanded rapidly from the 1990s until the 2008 global financial crisis, driven by the establishment of the World Trade Organization, China's accession to the WTO and increasingly efficient global value chains. However, the momentum has weakened in recent years due to rising protectionism, U.S.-China strategic competition, industrial subsidies and growing emphasis on economic security over efficiency.

For Korea and other East Asian economies, whose growth has long relied on vertically integrated manufacturing networks, these structural changes present a fundamental challenge, he said.

To adapt, Kim suggested diversifying free trade agreement networks, expanding trade in digital services such as health care and cultural content, and pursuing selective cooperation in sectors including semiconductors, batteries, critical minerals and climate technologies. He also called for more flexible, issue-based regional cooperation rather than relying solely on traditional multilateral frameworks.

Unlike trade integration, however, financial globalization has continued to deepen even after the global financial crisis, Kim said, arguing that this creates new opportunities for East Asia.

Rather than focusing exclusively on crisis prevention — the traditional objective of regional financial cooperation following the 1997 Asian financial crisis — the region should work toward more efficient capital allocation, greater financial resilience and stronger regional financial infrastructure, he said.

Among his proposals were expanding local currency financing, improving cross-border payment connectivity, harmonizing financial regulations and strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination to reduce the region's dependence on the U.S. dollar.

Hanyang University professor Jun Sang-gyung said financial globalization has also made economies more vulnerable to external shocks, as capital now moves rapidly through global funds, exchange-traded funds and nonbank financial institutions.

Nankai University professor Yuan Tao, meanwhile, said trade between China and Korea remains robust despite U.S.-China tensions, arguing that the two countries continue to share complementary strengths in high-tech manufacturing and should maintain an open approach to economic cooperation.

Doshisha University professor Terada Takashi echoed the need for broader regional cooperation but argued governments should work more closely with the private sector, pointing to increasing industrial policy and public subsidies supporting strategic industries such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Yulu Ao is a reporter with the South China Morning Post. She is currently based in Seoul, writing for both The Korea Times and the South China Morning Post under an exchange program.