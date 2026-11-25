The government is reviewing various technologies to prevent cheating using artificial intelligence (AI) and other high-tech means, the science minister said Wednesday.

Measures under consideration include communication and radio wave detection, watermark insertion on exam papers and behavior recognition using closed-circuit TVs (CCTVs), Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said during an event in Seoul.

The ministry is also conducting a technical review on whether it could utilize jamming technology, or deliberate blocking of wireless signals used in special situations such as presidential security, but at a lower output, the minister added.

On Seoul's partnership with global big tech firms regarding follow-up investigations of suspected cases of AI-aided cheating, Bae said the government is in the process of discussing the matter with such companies, whom he said "shared the same concern," on the AI-assisted cheating issue.

"It is difficult to come up with a perfect solution from a single measure," the policymaker said, adding that the ministry plans to improve short- and long-term anti-cheating measures with relevant ministries.

"We are faced with a number of challenges, not only on how to prevent AI-assisted cheating, but on how we can transform our education systems to how we should nurture our future generations in the era of AI," he added.

Bae also commented on the reinstatement of Nvidia Inc. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang. The minister said he expected the CEO's return, but the rehire happened "much more quickly than expected."

"We were not concerned much, as we have already confirmed how to strengthen our partnership at the working-level regarding the supply of graphics processing units (GPUs)," Bae said.