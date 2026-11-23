Busan is rallying leading life sciences researchers behind a bid to host a major international scientific congress in 2033, aiming to bring 5,000 specialists from about 80 countries to the southern port city.

The Busan Metropolitan Government, Busan Tourism Organization, Inje University and the exhibition center BEXCO are teaming up with the Korean Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (KSBMB) to secure the hosting of the International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (IUBMB) Congress.

As part of the effort, KSBMB and Inje University will hold an international academic advisory appointment ceremony and commemorative symposium Tuesday at Ananti at Busan Cove in Gijang.

Four prominent scientists will be appointed as international academic advisers, including Kaang Bong-kiun, Koh Gou-young, Narry Kim and Chun Jang-soo, will participate as international academic advisers. Their research has appeared in leading scientific journals, including Cell, Nature and Science.

Kaang, a professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and research director at the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), studies the biological mechanisms underlying memory and learning.

Koh, a distinguished professor at KAIST and head of IBS' Vascular Research Center, is known for his work on blood and lymphatic vessels.

Kim, a distinguished professor at Seoul National University and head of IBS' RNA Research Center, specializes in RNA biology and gene expression, while Chun, a distinguished professor at Inje University, researches cartilage degeneration and osteoarthritis.

Inje University President Jeon Min-hyun said the bid could mark a turning point for regional universities and the biohealth industry.

“The bid to host the IUBMB 2033 World Congress in Busan will be a significant turning point for universities in the southeastern region and the local biohealth industry as they advance onto the global stage,” Jeon said.

Han Jin, chairman of the Busan bid committee and an Inje University professor, said the campaign would draw on the scientists' academic achievements and cooperation among local institutions.

The organizers are seeking to host the 29th IUBMB Congress alongside the 20th Federation of Asian and Oceanian Biochemists and Molecular Biologists Congress in 2033.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.















