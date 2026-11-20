A high court ruling acquitting Kakao founder and Future Initiative Center head Kim Beom-su of charges related to alleged stock price manipulation during Kakao's 2023 takeover battle for SM Entertainment is expected to ease uncertainties surrounding the platform company's corporate restructuring efforts.

The Seoul High Court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling clearing Kim of allegations that he manipulated SM Entertainment's stock price, saying prosecutors failed to prove that he intended to manipulate the share price through artificial means.

"Although all transactions in the stock market can affect market prices, punishing all buying activities on that basis alone could lead to an unlimited expansion of the scope of criminal liability," the court said.

Former Kakao Chief Investment Officer Bae Jae-hyun, former Kakao CEO Hong Eun-taek and other executives were also cleared of stock manipulation charges.

The founder was indicted in 2023 on charges of manipulating SM Entertainment’s share price to thwart a takeover bid by rival HYBE in February that year. Prosecutors alleged that Kakao and its associates placed a series of high-priced and other orders to keep the stock above HYBE’s tender offer price of 120,000 won ($89.70) per share.

Kim welcomed the ruling, saying it “marks an important turning point in resolving the uncertainty” that has surrounded Kakao over the past three years.

“As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes industries and everyday life, Kakao must find new paths to growth. ... Now is the time for bold structural changes to put the company on a new growth trajectory,” the founder told reporters after the ruling.

“As Kakao's founder, I will do everything I can to contribute to the company's new challenges and innovations.”

The ruling came as Kakao prepares to spin off its businesses into two entities by Feb. 1, separating its platform and AI operations from its investment and portfolio businesses.

Under the plan, Kakao AI will focus on KakaoTalk, AI services, advertising and commerce, while Kakao X will oversee investments in affiliates operating in fintech, content and explore new growth opportunities.

The company has increased its financial commitment to the AI-focused unit, allocating an additional 263.6 billion won in cash to Kakao AI in a revised corporate split plan filed this month. The funds will be used to acquire assets related to its AI business.

This is in line with the company's efforts to convince investors of the viability of its spin-off plan. The company met institutional investors in Hong Kong and Singapore this month to outline the business strategies of the two planned entities.

It has also decided to buy back and cancel 150 billion won worth of its own shares before the split to prevent its stock price from falling amid investor concerns over the restructuring.

Kakao is preparing to roll out several AI services, including a pilot of its AI assistant Kanana Space next month, as it seeks to integrate AI into its flagship messenger and allow users to discover products, receive personalized recommendations and complete purchases on the messaging platform.

In a company-wide message to employees Friday, CEO Chung Shin-a expressed hope that the verdict would help the company restore public confidence.

“I hope today's outcome will help dispel concerns surrounding Kakao and serve as a stepping stone toward rebuilding society's trust,” she said.

Chung also called on employees to focus on developing services that deliver tangible value in the AI era, emphasizing the need to create products that users can trust and find genuinely useful.