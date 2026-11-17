As concerns mount over the potential misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) glasses in Korea, where fears of AI-assisted cheating have gripped the nation ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test, device makers, including Samsung Electronics, are facing a growing dilemma.

Industry officials said Tuesday that while there is growth potential for the AI glasses market, they fear that rapidly spreading concerns over cheating could cement negative perceptions of the devices ahead of their widespread adoption.

“Although the recent cheating controversy involved a miniature camera and earphones, the backlash appears to be spilling over into the entire smart glasses market,” an AI industry official said. “The technology was developed to make people's lives more convenient, but I am concerned that a few isolated cases could attach a negative stigma to it.”

Korea is now grappling with controversies over AI-assisted cheating in national exams after the top scorer on a national tax accountant licensing exam admitted to cheating using generative AI.

The man, who turned himself in to police on Tuesday, said he had used a miniature camera, but a series of reports involving the use of AI glasses for cheating has fueled growing negative perceptions of the devices.

The Human Resources Development Service of Korea, which administers the tax accountant exam, said it would consider inspecting all eyeglasses worn by test takers and introducing radio signal detectors to prevent cheating. Six cases of cheating involving smart glasses have been reported in national qualification exams this year. The Korea Radio Promotion Association, under the Ministry of Science and ICT, is developing a dedicated detector capable of identifying the presence of AI glasses through Bluetooth signals.

The market outlook for AI glasses remains highly promising. According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, global AI glasses shipments surged 263 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year. Display-less glasses, which look more like conventional eyewear, accounted for 96 percent of total shipments.

Counterpoint, however, also noted that “growing public concerns over privacy and cameras in AI glasses” are new challenges and “these headwinds could introduce greater uncertainty and weigh on market growth in the near term.”

Concerns about AI glasses had already emerged even before the latest controversy. In an Oct. 15 survey by the Gyeonggi Research Institute, 92.2 percent of 600 respondents said cheating using AI glasses in exams could become a serious social problem.

Notably, a double standard emerged toward the use of AI glasses. While 56.2 percent said they would use the glasses' recording functions themselves, only 26.8 percent said they would be comfortable with strangers recording videos around them. This suggests that while consumers recognize the convenience of AI glasses, they remain uneasy about others using the same technology around them.

The situation poses a particular dilemma for Samsung Electronics. On Thursday, the company opened preorders for its Intelligent Eyewear lineup, developed in collaboration with Google, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. The preorder units for the Gentle Monster collection are already sold out.

While releasing the product, Samsung stressed that an external LED indicator lights up when the glasses are taking photos or recording videos, and the camera is automatically disabled when the external LED is covered or fails to function properly.

While the strong initial response suggests solid interest among tech-savvy consumers, growing negative perceptions of smart glasses could become a burden for Samsung as it seeks to bring the devices into the mainstream market.

“Every company developing smart glasses is working to address privacy concerns and prevent misuse, but I believe they all share the same worries about the current situation,” another industry official said.

The official said government regulations on AI glasses would likely be introduced eventually, and it is important to strike a balance between addressing public concerns and allowing the industry to develop new devices.

“We saw similar concerns when smartphones were introduced in the market. While the situation is worrying, it would be difficult to hold back technological progress,” the official said.

Professor Park Han-woo of Yeungnam University’s Department of Media and Communication said society is now “encouraging people to actively embrace AI on the one hand, while failing to provide sufficient guidance on how far its use should go on the other.”

“If we expect people to act ethically, institutions must also provide clear and specific guidelines that reflect the changing technological environment.”