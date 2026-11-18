Pearl Abyss' open-world action adventure game Crimson Desert dominated the 2026 Korea Game Awards on Wednesday, claiming the top Presidential Award and seven additional honors.

The award ceremony took place at BEXCO in Busan, one day before G-STAR 2026, the country's largest annual game trade show, kicks off at the same venue for a four-day run from Thursday through Sunday.

Crimson Desert swept eight honors in total. In addition to the Grand Prize, the Global Game Award and all four technical creation categories covering sound, planning and scenario, character and graphics, the game's team also secured two individual awards.

Cho Yong-hyun, executive director of Pearl Abyss, won the Best Developer Award, and voice actor Lee Hyun also won the Popular Voice Actor Award for voicing the game's protagonist Kliff.

With eight awards, the game set a new record, passing the previous mark of six held by Smilegate's Lost Ark in 2019 and Neowiz's Lies of P in 2023.

Released globally for PC and consoles in March after about seven years of development, Crimson Desert achieved rare commercial success for a Korean console and PC title, selling 2 million copies on its launch day and surpassing 6 million cumulative sales within 83 days.

Meanwhile, NCSOFT's massively multiplayer online role-playing game Aion 2 received the Prime Minister's Award, the second-highest honor, along with the Popular Game Award. Three titles received Excellence Awards presented by the culture minister. They are Zeus: God of Pride, World of Dokkaebi and Mimesis. The Indie Game Award went to The Alley.

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young, who attended the ceremony to present the top honors, praised local developers for their global competitiveness.

"Today, games go beyond simple entertainment to serve as a flagship Korean industry that combines culture and technology, acting as a key driver for our content exports," Chae said. "We will provide full support across production, investment and talent development so that the game industry can lead the growth of Korean culture on the global stage."

Organized by the Korea Association of Game Industry and hosted by the culture ministry, the annual awards recognize top achievements in the domestic gaming sector based on a combination of expert panel evaluations and votes from the public and media.