Naver and Kakao are doubling down on local business listings, user reviews and services linking place discovery to bookings and payments to defend their positions in Korea's mapping market as Google prepares to introduce walking and driving directions in the country early next year.

The U.S. tech giant is moving closer to launching the features after making progress in securing permission to use high-precision map data overseas. A government committee on Friday reviewed Google’s compliance with security requirements attached to the conditional approval for exporting 1:5,000-scale map data.

With Google a step closer to offering more advanced location-based services in Korea, the move poses a new challenge to domestic platforms that have built their mapping businesses around local information and services extending beyond navigation.

The competition could intensify as Google ties its mapping service more closely to its search and artificial intelligence (AI) services. Its global reach and the fact that Google Maps comes preinstalled on many Android phones could help it attract more users, particularly foreign visitors unfamiliar with Korean platforms.

To counter the threat, Naver is leveraging its extensive database of local business listings and user reviews, combining them with AI tools that help users discover places and make reservations.

The company has been expanding its map service, introducing Place Agent in September, an AI-powered conversational search feature that allows users to find restaurants and other places by describing what they are looking for, from parking availability to atmosphere and the purpose of their visit.

Users can also make reservations directly through the feature at participating businesses, making it easier to go from finding a place to booking a table.

The company is looking to build on this strategy by integrating its mapping service more closely with its broader platform. Naver announced last week that it plans to launch a personal AI agent app this year, connecting its search, shopping, mapping and payment services to carry out tasks on users' behalf.

Naver is also seeking to attract foreign visitors and expand its reach overseas. It has introduced passport-based identity verification, allowing international travelers without Korean mobile phone numbers to access reservations, orders and payments. Naver Place also allows users searching for restaurants in Japan to access Tabelog, a local restaurant booking platform, to make reservations.

Meanwhile, Kakao is betting on its messaging platform and location-based data to offer personalized recommendations for restaurants and other destinations.

KakaoTalk's AI assistant, Kanana, can recommend restaurants and tourist attractions based on the context of users' conversations and allows them to book at participating venues.

The company has also broadened Kakao Map's role beyond navigation, adding dedicated maps for major local events, real-time congestion levels to inform how crowded event venues are and live public transportation tracking, including passenger ferries.

Last month, Kakao Map introduced a fall foliage map feature, highlighting 65 popular destinations for viewing autumn leaves nationwide. The map showed foliage conditions at each location in three stages: before the leaves change, when they begin to turn and at peak color, helping users plan fall outings.