As Nvidia faces doubts over whether it can maintain its dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market following the resignation of its former CEO Jensen Huang in disgrace, analysts said Monday that a potential shift in the semiconductor industry landscape could benefit Samsung Electronics.

In recent years, Samsung Electronics has lost its dominance in the AI-specific high bandwidth memory (HBM) market to rival SK hynix, as the latter consolidated its position as the primary HBM supplier for Nvidia's AI accelerators, while Samsung struggled to significantly increase shipments of its HBM3 series to the U.S. chip giant. Samsung has allocated a substantial portion of its HBM production capacity to expanding partnerships with other chip developers.

As the scandal surrounding Huang raises questions about Nvidia’s dominance, however, the market has begun to turn its attention to the prospect of a more diversified AI ecosystem, potentially putting Samsung in a more favorable position.

“Jensen Huang’s resignation has amplified Nvidia’s management instability in the short term, but in the mid to long term, it could mark a turning point toward a more diversified AI ecosystem that has long been dominated by Nvidia,” KB Securities analyst Kim Dong-won said.

KB Securities estimates that Nvidia will account for 35 percent of Samsung Electronics' HBM shipments next year, while the remaining 65 percent will go to Google, Amazon, AMD and other tech customers.

This represents a relatively low dependence on Nvidia compared to rival SK hynix. According to Macquarie, Nvidia is estimated to account for about 65 percent of SK hynix's total HBM shipments. JPMorgan also projected that SK hynix would account for the largest portion — 54 percent — of HBM supplied to Nvidia among the three major memory chipmakers this year.

“While Nvidia accounts for a relatively high share of SK hynix’s HBM shipments, Samsung Electronics has a lower reliance on Nvidia,” an industry official said. “In the past, this was viewed as a shortcoming for Samsung, but with Huang’s scandal signaling a potential shift toward diversification, it could now turn into an advantage.”

Market tracker TrendForce estimated that Nvidia's share in global HBM demand will decline from 66 percent in 2025 to 58 percent in 2026, as demand for custom AI chips by other Big Tech companies, such as Google's tensor processing units (TPUs) and Amazon's Trainium accelerators, grows at a faster pace. Morgan Stanley also projected that Nvidia's share will remain at 37.3 percent next year, with Google's share reaching 36 percent.

Samsung has been strengthening its partnership with Broadcom, a key partner in developing Google's TPUs.

In July, Samsung and Broadcom signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in advanced memory chip supplies and foundry manufacturing, with the collaboration expected to exceed $200 billion over the next five years.

Earlier in March, Samsung signed a memorandum of understanding with AMD and was designated as a preferred supplier of HBM4 for the chipmaker's next-generation Instinct MI455X AI accelerators.

“What is noteworthy is that Google and AMD, Samsung Electronics' largest HBM customers, are rapidly expanding their shares of the AI accelerator market,” Kim said. “This is expected to create favorable conditions for Samsung to regain its HBM competitiveness and increase its market share.”