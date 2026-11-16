Korea's space industry seeks to turn its growing technological capabilities into international business opportunities as government officials and industry representatives from 18 countries gather in Seoul for a forum focused on commercial space cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Korea AeroSpace Administration jointly hosted the second Global New Space Forum at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on Monday, bringing together representatives of about 40 Korean companies and government officials from 18 countries and international organizations.

The gathering aims to connect Korean space companies with overseas agencies and identify opportunities for joint research, technology demonstrations and commercial partnerships.

The forum follows the successful fifth launch of Korea's Nuri rocket in October and builds on diplomatic efforts to expand the country's international space network, the organizers said.

Kim Jin-a, second vice foreign minister, said in a video address that the growing role of private companies in space exploration had created new diplomatic challenges involving technology cooperation, market access, safety and sustainability.

She highlighted three priorities for space diplomacy: creating practical cooperation opportunities between governments and businesses, contributing to the development of international space rules and helping Korean companies enter overseas markets through diplomatic missions and global networks.

Kwon Hyun-joon, deputy administrator of the Korea AeroSpace Administration, said the private-sector-led space era had made space a new arena for international cooperation.

He called for strengthening Korea's position as a responsible partner in the global space community, accelerating international space exploration projects and building commercial space supply chains with trusted partners.

Ibrahim Al Qasim, deputy director-general of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, delivered the keynote address on the role of governments in encouraging private sector innovation and international cooperation.

Two panel discussions examined how geopolitical changes are affecting space partnerships and what policies are needed to expand commercial cooperation.

More than 70 one-on-one business-to-government meetings were arranged between Korean companies and overseas officials, offering opportunities to discuss specific projects.

The organizers said they would continue supporting Korean companies through overseas business delegations, including planned visits to Mexico and Brazil in December.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







