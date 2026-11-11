Korea sets sights on runway-free aircraft after record-breaking drone flight

Korea is pushing ahead with plans for a new generation of aircraft that can take off and land without runways, following a record-setting seven-day flight by its solar-powered unmanned aircraft in the stratosphere.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) announced Wednesday that it will pursue development of hybrid vertical takeoff and landing aircraft after its EAV-4 unmanned aerial vehicle completed 170 hours and 5 minutes of continuous flight from Aug. 18 to 25.

The achievement more than tripled Korea's previous domestic endurance record of 53 hours, set by the EAV-3 in 2020, and ranked second globally behind Airbus' Zephyr, according to the agency.

During the flight test, the EAV-4 also demonstrated wildfire surveillance capabilities, using electro-optical and infrared cameras to identify ignition points within seconds and track and predict the direction of smoke and the movement of embers.

Flying at an altitude of about 20 kilometers, solar-powered stratospheric aircraft can remain airborne for extended periods, potentially serving as persistent surveillance platforms and emergency communications stations for remote islands and mountainous areas.

KASA plans to develop three demonstration aircraft by 2030 for disaster monitoring, communications relay and testing domestically produced solar cells.

The agency is also preparing a hybrid vertical takeoff and landing aircraft program scheduled to run from 2028 through 2032, with a proposed budget of 1.0861 trillion won. Unlike battery-only aircraft, hybrid models combine engines and batteries, allowing them to carry heavier loads and travel longer distances.

The aircraft could eventually support emergency deliveries, medical evacuations and regional air taxi services, while development efforts will seek to localize key components, including engines, batteries and motors.

"The long-endurance flight achievement of the solar-powered stratospheric unmanned aircraft demonstrates the potential for the advancement of Korea's aviation technology, while development of hybrid vertical takeoff and landing aircraft represents a new challenge to lead the future aviation market," said KASA Administrator Oh Tae-seog.

"We will work to secure these technologies through cooperation among industry, academia and research institutions, ensuring that they lead to tangible growth in the aviation industry and benefits for the public."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



