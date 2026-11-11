AMD teams up with Samsung Electronics on next-generation embedded processors
Summary
AMD unveiled its sixth-generation EPYC Embedded 9006 processors on Tuesday (local time), incorporating Samsung Electronics’ enterprise memory and storage solutions. The collaboration supports Samsung’s efforts to validate next-generation memory performance in manufacturing test environments. AMD said the processors deliver up to 1.8 times the throughput of the previous generation and are designed for industrial applications requiring high-performance computing.
Key Facts
- Choi Jang-seok, a senior Samsung Electronics official, said manufacturing test environments must evolve as memory and input/output technologies advance.
- Samsung Electronics aims to secure the computing power, memory bandwidth and high-speed data processing needed to validate next-generation memory performance.
- The EPYC Embedded 9006 processors are designed for industrial applications requiring high-performance computing.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is collaborating with Samsung Electronics on its next-generation embedded processors, industry officials said Wednesday.
The US semiconductor company unveiled its sixth-generation AMD EPYC Embedded 9006 on Tuesday (local time), incorporating Samsung's enterprise memory and storage solutions, they said.
"As memory and input/output technologies advance, manufacturing test environments must also evolve to meet growing performance and bandwidth requirements," Choi Jang-seok, a senior Samsung Electronics official, said. "We look forward to working with AMD to bring these capabilities to our manufacturing test infrastructure."
AMD's new processors deliver up to 1.8 times the throughput of the previous generation.
The processors are designed for industrial applications requiring high-performance computing.
Through the collaboration, Samsung Electronics aims to secure the computing power, memory bandwidth and high-speed data processing capabilities needed to validate next-generation memory performance.
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