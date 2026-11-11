AMD teams up with Samsung Electronics on next-generation embedded processors

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is collaborating with Samsung Electronics on its next-generation embedded processors, industry officials said Wednesday.

The US semiconductor company unveiled its sixth-generation AMD EPYC Embedded 9006 on Tuesday (local time), incorporating Samsung's enterprise memory and storage solutions, they said.

"As memory and input/output technologies advance, manufacturing test environments must also evolve to meet growing performance and bandwidth requirements," Choi Jang-seok, a senior Samsung Electronics official, said. "We look forward to working with AMD to bring these capabilities to our manufacturing test infrastructure."

AMD's new processors deliver up to 1.8 times the throughput of the previous generation.

The processors are designed for industrial applications requiring high-performance computing.

Through the collaboration, Samsung Electronics aims to secure the computing power, memory bandwidth and high-speed data processing capabilities needed to validate next-generation memory performance.