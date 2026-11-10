LG Energy Solution has won a CES 2027 Innovation Award for software that can assess the condition and remaining performance of used batteries, marking the second consecutive year the company has been recognized for a software-based solution.

The company said Tuesday that its Re.Pulse solution, which assesses the health and remaining performance of used batteries, was named an honoree in the awards' Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category.

The system sends specific electrical pulses through a battery, measures changes in voltage and analyzes the data using its proprietary AI model to quickly assess the battery's condition.

The company said the assessment will allow operators to determine whether a used battery is best suited for reuse, remanufacturing or recycling, helping get the most value out of each battery.

"This CES Innovation Award recognizes the strength of our battery diagnostic technology and software capabilities," a company official said. "We will continue to advance our diagnostic and management technologies to unlock greater value from used batteries and help build a sustainable battery circular economy."

Re.Pulse can complete a diagnosis in less than 10 minutes, compared with more than seven hours using conventional methods, which typically involve disassembling a battery pack and fully discharging and recharging it.

The solution can also assess individual cells within a battery pack, allowing operators to identify underperforming cells within a pack and repair or replace only those that need attention.

Unlike conventional diagnostic systems, Re.Pulse does not require dedicated hardware, working with existing battery charge-discharge testers or electric vehicle chargers. It can also diagnose batteries without removing them from vehicles.

LG Energy Solution said it plans to expand the service so users can access diagnostic results through web and mobile apps in the future.