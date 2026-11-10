LG Energy Solution secures CES Innovation Award for battery diagnostic software
Summary
LG Energy Solution won a CES 2027 Innovation Award for Re.Pulse, its software for assessing used batteries. Named an honoree in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category, the system uses electrical pulses and a proprietary AI model to evaluate battery condition and remaining performance. The company said the results can help operators choose whether to reuse, remanufacture or recycle batteries. LG Energy Solution plans to offer diagnostic results through web and mobile apps in the future.
Key Facts
- Re.Pulse can diagnose a battery in less than 10 minutes, compared with more than seven hours for conventional methods that typically require disassembling the pack and fully discharging and recharging it.
- The software can assess individual cells, helping operators identify underperforming cells and repair or replace only those that need attention.
- Re.Pulse works with existing battery charge-discharge testers or electric vehicle chargers and can diagnose batteries without removing them from vehicles.
- LG Energy Solution said this was the second consecutive year it had been recognized for a software-based solution. The previous year’s recognition was also for software, according to the company.
LG Energy Solution has won a CES 2027 Innovation Award for software that can assess the condition and remaining performance of used batteries, marking the second consecutive year the company has been recognized for a software-based solution.
The company said Tuesday that its Re.Pulse solution, which assesses the health and remaining performance of used batteries, was named an honoree in the awards' Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category.
The system sends specific electrical pulses through a battery, measures changes in voltage and analyzes the data using its proprietary AI model to quickly assess the battery's condition.
The company said the assessment will allow operators to determine whether a used battery is best suited for reuse, remanufacturing or recycling, helping get the most value out of each battery.
"This CES Innovation Award recognizes the strength of our battery diagnostic technology and software capabilities," a company official said. "We will continue to advance our diagnostic and management technologies to unlock greater value from used batteries and help build a sustainable battery circular economy."
Re.Pulse can complete a diagnosis in less than 10 minutes, compared with more than seven hours using conventional methods, which typically involve disassembling a battery pack and fully discharging and recharging it.
The solution can also assess individual cells within a battery pack, allowing operators to identify underperforming cells within a pack and repair or replace only those that need attention.
Unlike conventional diagnostic systems, Re.Pulse does not require dedicated hardware, working with existing battery charge-discharge testers or electric vehicle chargers. It can also diagnose batteries without removing them from vehicles.
LG Energy Solution said it plans to expand the service so users can access diagnostic results through web and mobile apps in the future.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.