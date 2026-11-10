Korean NPU maker DEEPX's new chip wins CES Innovation Award

Korean neural processing unit (NPU) developer DEEPX's new artificial intelligence (AI) chip has been named a CES 2027 Innovation Awards honoree in the AI category, the company said Tuesday.

The CES Innovation Awards recognize products based on their technological capabilities, design and innovation.

The award-winning chip is DX-M2, an ultra-low-power generative AI chip designed to run large language models (LLMs) and vision-language models (VLMs) directly on robots and industrial devices.

It is built on Samsung Electronics' 2-nanometer foundry process and designed to perform generative AI inference while consuming approximately 5 watts of power.

While conventional on-device AI chips primarily focus on image recognition and object detection, the DX-M2 is designed to enable devices to understand their surroundings and make decisions using generative AI. DEEPX expects the chip to reduce reliance on cloud computing and expand AI applications in robots, smart devices and industrial systems.

The DX-M2 completed its mask tape-out earlier this month, which is the process of transferring finalized chip design data to the foundry for manufacturing. This means the chip’s design process is complete.

DEEPX said it expects to receive first silicon in March next year and begin customer sampling in the second quarter. It plans to begin supplying initial production volumes in the fourth quarter of 2027, followed by full-scale mass production and expanded global shipments in 2028.

DEEPX has been expanding its global business since beginning mass production of its first-generation AI chip, the DX-M1, using Samsung Foundry's 5-nanometer process in August 2025.

As of October 2026, the company had secured 88 commercial purchase orders worth approximately $13.3 million across eight industries in more than 10 countries.