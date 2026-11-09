Preorders for new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered glasses developed in partnership between Samsung Electronics and Google will begin later this week, industry officials said Monday.

The Intelligent Eyewear, developed in collaboration with Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster and U.S. brand Warby Parker, will be available for preorder starting Thursday, with an official launch expected in December, they said.

Built on Google's Android XR platform, the glasses combine Samsung's hardware technology with Google's Gemini generative AI system to provide hands-free assistance through voice commands and visual recognition.

Equipped with a built-in camera, the glasses can recognize objects and surroundings in the user's field of view and provide relevant information.

They also support real-time translation, navigation and information searches, allowing users to access the features without taking out their smartphones.

The collaboration is expected to help Samsung and Google expand their presence in the emerging AI-powered eyewear market that is dominated by Meta Platforms.

Meta currently accounts for more than 80 percent of the global AI glasses market in terms of shipments, industry data showed.