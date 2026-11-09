4 cheating cases using AI glasses caught at middle, high schools this year
Summary
Four students were caught using AI glasses to cheat during midterm or final exams at middle and high schools nationwide this year. The cases involved one middle school student and three high school students in Seoul, North Jeolla Province and Jeju. All four received zero scores on the affected exams, and the high school students also faced disciplinary measures. The Education Ministry plans to distribute guidance to students and schools and discuss further prevention measures with regional education offices and KICE.
Key Facts
- The ministry collected data from all 5,679 middle and high schools between Oct. 27 and last Tuesday.
- Three students were caught repeatedly touching their glasses; the fourth switched to AI glasses after the exam began and was being watched by a proctor following another student’s tip.
- High school penalties included three days of special education, four hours of community service and a five-day suspension.
- The middle school student faced no official disciplinary action but was asked to perform volunteer work on campus.
- The ministry said CSAT cheaters using AI glasses will face criminal charges and a three-year test ban, up from the current one-year ban; this year’s exam is scheduled for Nov. 19.
Four cases of cheating using artificial intelligence (AI) glasses have been reported at middle and high schools this year, the education ministry said Monday.
According to data collected from all 5,679 middle and high schools nationwide between Oct. 27 and last Tuesday, one middle school and three high school students were caught using AI glasses during their midterm or final exams. The middle school and one high school are in Seoul while the two other high schools are in North Jeolla Province and the southern island of Jeju.
Three of the four were caught while constantly touching their glasses, while the other was caught switching to AI glasses after the exam got under way. In the latter case, the proctor had been keeping a close eye on the student following a tip-off from another student, officials said.
All four students received zero scores on the affected exams in accordance with relevant regulations.
In addition, separate disciplinary measures were taken against the three high school students, such as three days of special education, four hours of community service and a five-day suspension. The middle school student did not face any official disciplinary action but was asked to perform on-campus volunteer work.
The education ministry said it plans to distribute educational materials to students detailing these cheating cases, along with guidelines for schools to prevent the misuse of AI glasses.
The ministry added that it will discuss further preventive measures with regional education offices and the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE).
The education ministry earlier said those caught cheating on the annual college entrance exam using AI glasses will face criminal charges and be barred from taking the test for three years, up from the current one-year ban. This year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) is scheduled for Nov. 19.
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