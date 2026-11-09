Four cases of cheating using artificial intelligence (AI) glasses have been reported at middle and high schools this year, the education ministry said Monday.

According to data collected from all 5,679 middle and high schools nationwide between Oct. 27 and last Tuesday, one middle school and three high school students were caught using AI glasses during their midterm or final exams. The middle school and one high school are in Seoul while the two other high schools are in North Jeolla Province and the southern island of Jeju.

Three of the four were caught while constantly touching their glasses, while the other was caught switching to AI glasses after the exam got under way. In the latter case, the proctor had been keeping a close eye on the student following a tip-off from another student, officials said.

All four students received zero scores on the affected exams in accordance with relevant regulations.

In addition, separate disciplinary measures were taken against the three high school students, such as three days of special education, four hours of community service and a five-day suspension. The middle school student did not face any official disciplinary action but was asked to perform on-campus volunteer work.

The education ministry said it plans to distribute educational materials to students detailing these cheating cases, along with guidelines for schools to prevent the misuse of AI glasses.

The ministry added that it will discuss further preventive measures with regional education offices and the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE).

The education ministry earlier said those caught cheating on the annual college entrance exam using AI glasses will face criminal charges and be barred from taking the test for three years, up from the current one-year ban. This year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) is scheduled for Nov. 19.