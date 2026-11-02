Ex-Kakao AI executive named head of public AI services task force

Kim Se-woong, a former Kakao executive overseeing AI synergy initiatives, has been appointed to lead a government task force developing artificial intelligence (AI) services for the public.

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Monday, it has appointed Kakao’s former vice president as head of the National AI Service Innovation Task Force.

Kim brings extensive experience in AI services, spanning technology development, service commercialization and infrastructure development, as well as organizational management. He founded and ran a tech startup, MightyWorks, in 2009 before joining Kakao, where he held senior roles in AI-related business and technology initiatives.

The ministry said his experience in both AI services and organizational management would help the task force establish itself quickly and deliver services at a faster pace.

"AI innovation that people can experience firsthand goes beyond introducing new technologies. It starts with actually solving the inconveniences people face in their everyday lives," Kim said.

"Drawing on my experience in AI technology and service development in the private sector, I will combine the speed and innovation of private companies with public-sector accountability to deliver AI services that provide tangible benefits to the public as quickly as possible.”

The organization, established this year, aims to rapidly develop and deliver AI services that address public needs by combining private-sector innovation with public-sector accountability.

Unlike the traditional approach of outsourcing development to private contractors, the unit will directly identify public demand, address practical problems and build services in-house through a team of private-sector developers and government AI specialists, known as "AI champions."

The AI Champions are practitioners trained and certified under a Ministry of the Interior and Safety program to lead the adoption of AI across government agencies.

The task force comprises four teams with a total of 61 members: 26 private-sector developers, 16 AI champions, 13 government officials and six experts from related organizations.

The ministry announced in August that it would recruit private-sector developers for the task force, before opening applications for the chief position in September. Kim was appointed following a selection process that included a review of applications and interviews. His term will run through September 2028.

The task force will begin a new round of recruitment for private-sector developers in early November to further strengthen its AI service development capabilities as it begins full-scale operations.

Further details, including available positions, eligibility requirements and application timelines, will be announced on the ministry's website.