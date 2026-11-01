OpenAI CEO's Codex keyboard gift to Samsung presidents draws attention

A miniature keyboard presented by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Samsung Group executives is drawing attention, as the device is designed not for conventional typing but specifically for vibe coding using OpenAI's Codex.

The gift is being seen as a glimpse into what Altman described to the executives as OpenAI's vision for the future of computer interaction.

According to OpenAI and Samsung, Altman visited a Samsung Group training center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Saturday and engaged in a fireside chat with more than 50 presidents of Samsung Electronics and other affiliates.

During the event, Altman presented the Samsung executives with Codex Micro keyboards, designed to be used with Codex.

Altman said the keyboard reflects the idea that people may no longer need a full keyboard in a world where they can interact with computers through voice commands and artificial intelligence (AI), adding that the device could also help users work with Codex more quickly.

The Codex Micro Keyboard is a miniature keyboard released as the first hardware product under the OpenAI brand. Developed in collaboration with mechanical keyboard specialist Work Louder, the device functions as a macro pad rather than a conventional keyboard used to type characters to form words and sentences and then give commands to a computer.

The device features 13 mechanical switches, including a Talk button, along with a rotary dial for adjusting the AI's reasoning level, a joystick and touch sensors. It also uses lighting to indicate the AI agent's working status, allowing users to see whether the agent is reasoning or executing tasks. The $230 keyboard is currently sold out.

The gift appears to reflect OpenAI's philosophy of not merely providing AI models but also transforming how people interact with and use AI. During the fireside chat, Altman said simply adopting AI would not be enough to secure sustainable competitiveness, stressing the importance of using AI to develop better products.

OpenAI's hardware ambitions appear to reflect this philosophy. Although the company has yet to confirm its product plans, rumors have alleged a range of devices, including a camera-embedded smart home speaker under development in collaboration with former Apple designer Jony Ive, AI glasses and AI earbuds.

Some of these devices could also create business opportunities for Samsung Electronics, as products such as AI earbuds and AI glasses require application processors capable of running on-device AI functions. Earlier this year, reports suggested that Samsung could supply its 2-nanometer Exynos application processors for OpenAI's upcoming hardware devices.

Samsung Electronics and OpenAI have been strengthening their partnership on multiple fronts.

In October last year, Samsung Electronics and OpenAI signed a letter of intent to cooperate on global AI infrastructure development, including the supply of memory chips for OpenAI's Stargate project.

Under the agreement, Samsung SDS also agreed to cooperate on AI data center development and enterprise AI services, while Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries agreed to jointly develop floating offshore data centers.

The two companies have also maintained high-level exchanges, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong's visit to OpenAI's headquarters in San Francisco in July.

Meanwhile, Altman also had lunch with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won at SK headquarters in central Seoul on Saturday. Senior executives from SK hynix and SK Telecom were also reportedly present at the meeting.