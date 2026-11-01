HD Hyundai Robotics is working with Palantir Technologies to integrate artificial intelligence (AI), simulation and human engineers’ expertise into robot programming, aiming to cut programming costs by more than half.

According to HD Hyundai Robotics on Sunday, Ahn Sung-hwan, the company's chief technology officer and vice president, outlined the collaboration during a keynote address at Palantir’s recent Sovereignty Bootcamp in New York. He presented his company’s strategy for applying physical AI and its vision for the technology.

The collaboration focused on changing how human engineers can solve problems on factory floors. Under the two companies’ collaboration, AI agents analyze existing robot programs and propose improvements. The engineers can then refine what the AI comes up with using their practical experiences.

Traditionally, skilled engineers have had to observe robots on-site and repeatedly adjust work sequences, movement paths and speeds. This reliance on individual experience has made the process difficult to standardize.

HD Hyundai Robotics said the two companies could reduce the average time needed to complete tasks from 21.5 days to 7.9 days since introducing the new AI agents into their problem-solving processes in August.

Under the partnership, HD Hyundai Robotics also plans to train field engineers as “on-site solution experts,” expanding their responsibilities beyond robot programming, installation and commissioning to defining problems and implementing AI-based solutions.

The two companies plan to hold regular steering committee meetings involving senior executives to set priorities for joint projects and identify additional applications that can deliver measurable results.

Palantir's Sovereignty Bootcamp explored how companies can protect their data and core business information while using AI to strengthen competitiveness. About 450 executives from roughly 250 organizations and companies have attended its three editions since July.

“We are continuing to expand cooperation with global companies to further strengthen our physical AI capabilities,” Ahn said during the latest bootcamp. “We plan to broaden the applications of our physical AI solutions business by identifying projects that can solve problems on-site more quickly and effectively.”

Ryan Taylor, Palantir’s chief revenue officer, said, "HD Hyundai Robotics' journey of transitioning into a physical AI company is innovating the way it solves its customers' problems. We started with work that can deliver measurable impact in the short term, and plan to support the creation of new business opportunities by connecting HD Hyundai Robotics' robots to Palantir AIP, helping translate HD Hyundai Robotics’ experience into an accelerating competitive advantage."