Power equipment makers race to expand US capacity amid AI boom

Power equipment makers are expanding U.S. production and securing major supply contracts as the artificial intelligence (AI) data center boom drives demand for equipment ranging from high-voltage transformers to distribution gear, intensifying competition among suppliers for major contracts.

HD Hyundai Electric, LS Electric and Hyosung Heavy Industries are stepping up investments in local manufacturing to meet the growing demand from U.S. tech companies building out AI data centers.

HD Hyundai Electric is building a second plant in Alabama, scheduled for completion in April. The expansion is expected to boost its extra-high-voltage transformer production capacity by about 50 percent and enable it to manufacture transformers rated up to 765 kilovolts.

In July, the company secured a 1.12 trillion won ($836.8 million) supply contract with a global technology company, comprising 567.3 billion won of power equipment and 553.9 billion won of distribution equipment for data center construction.

It reported revenue of 1.18 trillion won and operating profit of 284.5 billion won in the third quarter on Tuesday, up 18.5 percent and 15.1 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.

Revenue from distribution equipment and new businesses jumped 85.8 percent year-on-year, supported by stronger North American sales, rising demand for distribution transformers from the semiconductor industry and contributions from a battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Korea.

LS Electric, which posted record quarterly earnings in the third quarter last week, has been securing major U.S. supply contracts for distribution equipment.

Earlier this month, it announced an 185.3 billion won deal to supply 38-kilovolt high-voltage switchgear and distribution transformers to a data center in Pennsylvania, followed by a separate 169 billion won contract to supply distribution solutions to a North American tech giant on Oct. 19.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of 1.88 trillion won and operating profit of 233.5 billion won, up 54.4 percent and 131.7 percent, respectively, year-on-year. Revenue from switchgear rose 120 percent, while sales of extra-high-voltage transformers increased 106 percent. North American revenue reached a quarterly record of around 500 billion won.

LS Electric plans to invest $240 million across its U.S. manufacturing operations by 2030, including expanding its switchgear plant in Utah and developing its Bastrop, Texas, campus into an integrated hub for manufacturing, research and development, and customer service.

“With a stable earnings base and orders increasingly gaining momentum amid the AI-driven power infrastructure supercycle, we expect to enter a period of sustained high growth,” an LS Electric official said.

Hyosung Heavy Industries is similarly strengthening its U.S. manufacturing footprint. In June, it established a joint venture with the U.S. infrastructure solutions provider Quanta Services, securing a local production base for extra-high-voltage circuit breakers, a first for a Korean power equipment maker.

The company is also expanding capacity at its transformer plant in Memphis, Tennessee, through a total investment of $300 million. Last month, it secured 386.5 billion won in extra-high-voltage transformer orders, underscoring continued demand for its products in the U.S. market.

Hyosung Heavy Industries is projected to post third-quarter revenue of 1.92 trillion won and operating profit of 263.1 billion won, up 18 percent and 19.7 percent, respectively, year-on-year.

Despite cost pressures in its construction business, analysts estimate that operating profit in its heavy industries division rose 43.9 percent to 281.6 billion won, driven by increased shipments of high-margin products, including extra-high-voltage transformers to North America.