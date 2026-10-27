KT unveils AI platform Token Factory, eyes new growth business

KT is launching an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that automatically selects models for different tasks and bills customers based on token usage, as it seeks to build a new growth business by helping companies control AI costs.

The telecom company announced Tuesday that it will roll out KT Token Factory on Friday, offering access to 73 AI models through a single platform, including models hosted on KT's domestic infrastructure and models from major global providers.

It plans to expand the lineup to more than 500 models in November through a partnership with OpenRouter, a global AI model marketplace.

The platform brings AI model selection, usage management and billing into one service, allowing businesses to access multiple models through a single API rather than signing up for and connecting to each model separately.

“Competition is expanding beyond developing better AI models to finding ways to use AI effectively,” Park Sang-won, executive vice president of KT’s AX Business Division, said during a press conference at the company’s headquarters in Seoul.

“The key challenge is how to turn AI’s application across businesses, industries and various workflows into tangible results and value creation”

Token Factory uses KT's proprietary auto model router technology to automatically select models based on task requirements, balancing response quality and cost. It also compresses prompts to reduce the number of input tokens, the units used to measure AI processing and billing.

The company said the platform can cut token usage costs by up to 25 percent from prompt compression and routing requests to less expensive models.

KT will initially focus on corporate and public-sector customers, offering standard and enterprise plans.

The standard plan will support usage-based postpaid billing and prepaid credits, while enterprise customers can negotiate lower rates in exchange for committing to a certain volume of usage. Enterprise offerings will also include additional services such as dedicated network connections and service-level agreements.

The company is drawing on its telecommunications billing expertise to track token consumption and consolidate charges, allowing businesses to manage AI usage alongside their telecom fees.

AX Business Division Head Lee Jin-hyung explained that KT is prioritizing revenue from providing AI inference services on its own infrastructure and bundling AI with telecommunications and cloud services, rather than relying on commissions from distributing third-party models.

“Commissions are not our main business model,” Lee said. “Our main revenue model is the margin generated by producing tokens directly using graphics processing units in KT’s data centers.”

While KT generates revenue from inference services using its own infrastructure, it also plans to offer value-added services alongside models provided by other companies. The company aims to link Token Factory with its telecommunications networks, private cloud services and enterprise AI transformation projects, allowing it to bundle AI services with its existing business offerings.

Lee said the company plans to expand the service to individual developers and consumers in March 2027, when it also expects to introduce subscription pricing.

To address data security concerns, KT will offer domestic inference for selected models and safeguards designed to detect sensitive information and block harmful prompts or responses. Seven of the 73 models available at launch, including Upstage’s Solar, KT’s Mi:dm and Google’s Gemma, will run on domestic infrastructure.