International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power kicks off in Korea

A quadrennial, high-level policy event organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) kicked off its three-day run in the western port city of Incheon on Tuesday, facilitating discussion on the progress of new nuclear technologies, effective regulation and opportunities for industry growth.

The International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power was held for the first time in Korea this year, bringing together some 800 participants, including government officials from 60 member nations, non-governmental organizations and companies in the nuclear industry.

The event comes as global investments in the nuclear sector grows, amid the rapid rise in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced industries fueling demand for energy, Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said in an opening address.

"Nuclear power is a key source (of energy) that can provide a large amount of low-carbon electricity day and night," he said, noting that global nuclear capacity could more than triple from last year's level by 2060.

"We must now work together to decide what we need to prepare and how we can operate to make this possible ... in a responsible way."

In a following keynote address, Bae also vowed to turn Korea into a global manufacturing hub for the technology, while upholding safety in the operation and decommissioning of existing nuclear facilities, as well as in the development of new technologies.

"Together with the IAEA and its member states, Korea will build an international framework for emerging applications, including maritime uses, grounded in safety, nuclear security and non-proliferation," he said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who abruptly canceled his trip to Korea ahead of the event, also reiterated the growing significance of nuclear energy. He also advised governments to protect their existing nuclear capacities, while referring to the IAEA's review services and cooperation platforms for support.

"In 2022, our low-case scenario showed essentially unchanged nuclear capacity levels in 2050. But today, our low-case scenario reaches more than 640 gigawatts, and our optimistic case reaches more than 1000," he said in a video address.

This year, Korea will host a session aimed at exploring technological innovation and opportunities for international cooperation in the new era of nuclear energy, the science ministry said.

An event to foster exchanges between nuclear companies from Korea and the United States was also held ahead of the event with the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, the ministry added.



