Seoul Fintech Week 2026 brings AI finance and startup investment into focus

Seoul is bringing financial technology startups and global industry leaders together this week to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) could reshape personal finance while opening new paths to investment and growth for emerging businesses.

Seoul Fintech Week 2026 began Monday and continues through Wednesday at Conrad Seoul and around the International Finance Centre in Yeouido, with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Financial Supervisory Service and Shinhan Financial Group among its co-hosts.

Held under the theme “AI-driven digital finance transformation: Finance that knows me,” the event will examine personalized financial services, AI agents and data-driven tools designed to tailor services to individual users.

The opening ceremony on Monday included a speech by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and awards for three companies selected through the Finovation Challenge, a city-backed program supporting fintech startups through industry partnerships and real-world technology testing.

Six companies — Advisor Lauren, Kleon, Momstay, First Value, Caring and Fairy Tech — were candidates for the awards.

The event will also feature exhibition booths for about 21 companies, recruitment opportunities and investor presentations designed to connect startups with financial institutions and potential backers.

On Tuesday, 18 preselected companies will have the opportunity to pitch their business models and technologies, with follow-up support available through Seoul’s fintech incubators, Naver Cloud and Industrial Bank of Korea.

Wednesday’s seminars will focus on agentic AI, financial tokenization and stablecoins, while public lectures will cover personal asset management and changes in financial services expected in 2027.

Participation is free, and some sessions will be livestreamed through Seoul’s official YouTube channel.

Kim Hyun-woo, head of Seoul’s economic affairs office, said the city would continue supporting fintech companies and strengthening cooperation among financial institutions, businesses and investors as it seeks to become a global financial hub.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







