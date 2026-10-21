Songdo opens biomanufacturing training center for global workforce

A new biomanufacturing training facility opened in Songdo, Incheon, on Monday to train workers from low and middle-income countries in vaccine and biopharmaceutical production.

Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) authorities said the Global Bio Campus training facility held an opening ceremony at Yonsei University’s International Campus in Incheon, attended by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong and IFEZ Commissioner Kim Jong-cheol.

The facility was established in Songdo as part of efforts launched after WHO designated Korea as a Global Training Hub for Biomanufacturing (GTH-B) in February 2022.

The ceremony also reviewed progress on the global biomanufacturing workforce training initiative and the development of its training infrastructure.

"The launch of the Global Bio Campus training facility will be an important milestone in establishing Songdo as an international hub for biomanufacturing workforce development," Kim said.

"We will actively support international cooperation initiatives based on Songdo's strong biopharmaceutical infrastructure and do our utmost to contribute to global health security."

Located on the campus, the facility spans about 2,500 square meters, including 1,700 square meters of hands-on training space. It houses specialized laboratories for microbial cultivation, purification, analytical testing and quality assurance and quality control.

Officials said the facility will be equipped with additional production and quality control equipment in stages through 2028, enabling it to offer training across the entire manufacturing process, from vaccine and biopharmaceutical production to quality testing.

The GTH-B program is overseen by the non-profit organization Global Bio Human Resource Development Hub Support Foundation, based in Songdo. It works to provide theoretical instruction and practical training through the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and five regional network campuses, located in Songdo; Siheung, Gyeonggi Province; Osong, North Chungcheong Province; Andong, North Gyeongsang Province; and Hwasun, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City.

The new facility is expected to better integrate classroom instruction with hands-on training, improving trainees' skills in manufacturing and quality control. The program also aims to help low and middle-income countries build a skilled workforce for the industry and expand their domestic capacity to manufacture vaccines and biopharmaceuticals.

IFEZ will provide a total of 9 billion won ($6.8 million) in funding from 2024 to 2028 to support the campus's training operations. While the government is funding construction and equipment for the facility, IFEZ will work with IVI and Yonsei University to provide funding and administrative assistance for the training program.