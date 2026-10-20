Budding artificial intelligence (AI) researchers presented the results of their work during an internship program jointly organized by Microsoft Research and the Institute of Information & Communications Technology Planning & Evaluation (IITP), showcasing new findings in areas such as visual agentic AI, brain-inspired AI, AI-native systems and spatial intelligence.

Microsoft, IITP and the Ministry of Science and ICT jointly held the 2026 Korea Day presentation event at Microsoft Korea Office in central Seoul, Tuesday, with over 100 students, mentors and officials from Microsoft Research Asia (MSRA) and IITP attending. IITP is the policy-planning and management arm of the ministry.

“By embracing interdisciplinary and cross-boundary research rooted in Asia Pacific, we aim to define the new paradigm of computing and AI for the better,” Microsoft Research Accelerator Director Lee Mi-ran said.

“Our collaboration with Korea is not a series of one-off events. It has been built steadily over more than 20 years … Government provides the framework, universities provide the talent and ideas and Microsoft Research provides the platform and global network. Together, these three parts make the whole far greater than any one of them alone.”

To nurture Korea's IT talent, IITP has been running the internship program in cooperation with Microsoft Research since 2011. This year's program involved 31 master's and doctoral students, who worked alongside researchers at MSRA in Beijing from March to September, expanding their research in their respective fields.

“This was a new area of research for me, and entering a new field means going through a lot of trial and error while conducting experiments,” Byun Yun-soo, a Ph.D. student from Yonsei University, told The Korea Times.

“But what really helped during the program was having access to much greater computing resources. At my university lab, each researcher can typically use about four graphics processing units (GPUs), but at Microsoft, we could use nearly 100 GPUs if we wanted to. That meant we could run many experiments at the same time and quickly gain insights from the results.”

During Tuesday’s event, researchers from MSRA also presented their latest findings. Principal researcher Qi Dai introduced DeepV, an AI-powered platform that integrates online information searches, learning and visual content creation. Instead of searching for information online and then using separate AI tools to create PowerPoint presentations, users can search, learn and generate slides and visualizations within a single platform.

Senior researcher Yansen Wang presented his research on brain-state-aware computing using noninvasive brain-computer interfaces. The technology allows computers to detect and interpret brain states without requiring surgery or implanted chips.

More than 170 participants have completed the program since it was launched in 2011. Among them, 48 have been hired by leading IT companies in Korea and abroad, 33 have taken faculty positions at top universities such as Seoul National University and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, while 25 have joined renowned AI research centers and public research institutes.

The program has also produced academic achievements, with participants presenting or publishing seven papers at leading international academic conferences in 2024 and eight in 2025.

Among them, Lee Jae-hyeok, a participant in the 2025 cohort, was selected to present his research, “Unintended Harms of Value-Aligned LLMs: Psychological and Empirical Insights,” at ACL 2025, one of the world's leading conferences on natural language processing. His paper was selected for an Oral & Panel session, with panel presentations accounting for just 0.8 percent of accepted papers and 0.3 percent of all submissions.