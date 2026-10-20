Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia said Tuesday they will conduct test operations of Level 4 autonomous trucks as part of an ongoing effort to advance self-driving technology and pave the way for commercialization.

The automakers signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the project with Hyundai Motor Group affiliates Hyundai Mobis Co. and Hyundai Glovis Co., as well as autonomous driving technology startups Mars Auto and RideFlux, at the group's Namyang R&D Center in Hwaseong, southwest of Seoul.

Level 4 autonomous driving allows vehicles to operate without human intervention, including in emergency situations, under specified conditions and within designated operational areas.

According to the MOU, Hyundai Motor and Kia will develop and supply two Xcient trucks, including a hydrogen fuel cell model, early next year.

The test program will cover approximately 500 kilometers across two routes: a 100-kilometer section combining highways and urban roads, and a 400-kilometer long-distance highway route.