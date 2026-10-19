Global AI & Digital Summit kicks off 3-day run in Seoul

A global event aimed at exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation can deliver practical development gains kicked off its three-day run in Seoul on Monday, the science ministry said.

The Global AI & Digital Summit, co-hosted by the ministry and the World Bank Group — a family of five institutions that makes leveraged loans to developing countries —brought together government officials from some 60 nations, as well as development partners, private sector leaders and researchers.

This year marks the first time the summit was held outside of the United States, the ministry added.

The event will begin with an AI and Digital Ministerial meeting, co-chaired by Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon and Kim Sang-bu, the vice president for digital and AI at the World Bank Group, followed by policy forums and exhibitions from participating companies.

Korea has been hosting the AI and digital ministerial meeting since 2005, with the most recent gathering held last year on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) forum.

Second Vice Science Minister Ryu Jae-myung is scheduled to introduce Seoul's major AI policies on Monday, including the ministry's "AI for all" initiative aimed at developing AI services accessible to everyone, the science ministry added.