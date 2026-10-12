Civic group files complaint against Kakao over alleged privacy law violations
Summary
The Seoul YMCA filed a complaint against Kakao with the Personal Information Protection Commission in Seoul on Monday, alleging that Brand Message uses personal data for targeted advertising without users’ consent. The group said Kakao matches advertiser-provided phone numbers with its user database and shares ad engagement data with advertisers. It urged an investigation, corrective measures including a universal opt-out feature, and possible suspension of the service.
Key Facts
- Reports of spam related to Brand Message exceeded 132,000 after the service was introduced and rose 2.5-fold in the first seven months of this year, according to lawmakers on the National Assembly’s ICT committee.
- Of 22 fines imposed on individual advertisers this year, 18, or 81.8 percent, involved sending KakaoTalk advertisements without obtaining consent for advertising on the platform.
- The Seoul YMCA survey found that 16 percent of respondents saw no problem with unsolicited KakaoTalk advertising, while 69 percent supported government regulation of potentially illegal advertising practices.
- The group alleged that Kakao’s use of phone numbers for advertising targets violated Article 18 of the Personal Information Protection Act because users had supplied the numbers for basic messaging functions.
A civic group filed a complaint against Kakao with the privacy watchdog on Monday, alleging that the tech giant's corporate advertising service uses personal data to target users without their consent.
The Seoul YMCA said it urged the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) to investigate KakaoTalk’s Brand Message service and impose strict sanctions if violations are confirmed.
The group said Kakao replaced its previous channel-based advertising service, which limited promotional messages to users who had added a business’s KakaoTalk channel, with Brand Message, which allows businesses to send ads without requiring users to follow their channels.
It alleged that Kakao matches phone numbers provided by advertisers with its own user database to identify ad recipients, even though users had provided their numbers for basic messaging functions, not to receive third-party advertising.
“The key alleged violations involve the unauthorized use of personal information and infringement of users’ rights,” the group said.
“Although users agreed to provide their phone numbers for basic messaging functions when signing up, Kakao used them to identify advertising targets for outside businesses, in violation of Article 18 of the Personal Information Protection Act.”
The group also accused Kakao of generating users’ ad engagement data, including message views and clicks, and sharing it with advertisers without the users' consent. It said the service lacks a feature allowing users to opt out of all Brand Messages at once, limiting their ability to control how their personal information is used.
The allegations have not been independently verified.
Reports of spam related to Brand Message topped 132,000 after the service was introduced, surging 2.5-fold in the first seven months of this year, according to data from lawmakers on the National Assembly's ICT committee.
The group said of the 22 fines imposed on individual advertisers this year, 18, or 81.8 percent, involved sending ads through KakaoTalk without obtaining consent for advertising on that platform.
“Individual advertisers have been fined after running campaigns based on Kakao’s guidance, while Kakao itself has avoided legal liability despite reaping substantial profits from the service,” the group said.
The Seoul YMCA’s recent survey found that only 16 percent of respondents did not see a problem with advertisers sending messages through KakaoTalk without users’ prior consent, while 69 percent said government regulation was needed to address potentially illegal advertising practices.
The group called on the PIPC to investigate the service’s data-handling practices and order corrective measures, including a feature allowing users to opt out of all Brand Messages. It also urged the watchdog to consider suspending the service if the underlying problems remain unresolved.
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