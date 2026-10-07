U.S. chip giant AMD announced Wednesday that it plans to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) research center in Korea by the end of this year and hire hundreds of researchers as part of broader AI cooperation between the company and Korea.

The announcement came during a meeting between AMD CEO Lisa Su and Second Vice Minister of Science and ICT Ryu Je-myung in Seoul.

AMD also plans to help develop graduate-level AI and AI transformation talent and collaborate with Korea on a reference model for heterogeneous AI computing. The model would combine AMD’s central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) with domestically developed neural processing units (NPUs).

The meeting, arranged by the Ministry of Science and ICT, served as an interim review of AI cooperation agreed upon by the ministry and AMD during President Lee Jae Myung’s attendance at the San Francisco AI Summit in July.

AMD also outlined plans to work with Korea’s private sector to create new business opportunities.

At a subsequent roundtable with 13 Korean companies involved in AI infrastructure, company representatives discussed potential areas of cooperation with Su, including integrating AMD’s CPUs and GPUs with Korean AI chips, participating in open software ecosystems, such as ROCm, and helping Korean AI chipmakers enter global markets.

The roundtable brought together 13 companies spanning key areas of AI infrastructure, including NPUs, software, memory, storage and cloud services. The participants were FuriosaAI, HyperAccel, DEEPX, Mobilint, MangoBoost, Panmnesia, Dnotitia, Moreh, Nota AI, Lablup, FADU, Elice Group and Upstage.

AMD later announced it would expand AI computing infrastructure in Korea in partnership with MangoBoost.

Describing Korea as an important partner for AMD, Su expressed her commitment to creating new opportunities for cooperation with leading Korean companies as the country strengthens its AI competitiveness.

Also noting that AMD has expanded connections among technologies and companies through its open ecosystem, she said AMD will work closely with Korean firms with strong technological capabilities to help them connect with the global AI ecosystem.

The ministry said it will closely review the proposals and requests by Korean companies at the roundtable and develop them into concrete joint projects as part of follow-up efforts with AMD.

“We hope this meeting will be a starting point for combining AMD’s global capabilities with Korean companies’ technological expertise to develop new AI technologies and businesses and further strengthen Korea’s AI semiconductor ecosystem,” Ryu said.