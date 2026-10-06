Korea’s homegrown Nuri rocket completed preparations for liftoff on Tuesday, a day before its fifth launch, scheduled for around noon.

According to the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA), Nuri arrived at the launchpad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, around 7:40 a.m. and was erected and secured at 10:30 a.m.

KASA plans to hold its launch management committee around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday to finalize the launch time. Liftoff is planned between 12:23 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., with the flight expected to last about 30 minutes.

The fifth launch is intended to build Nuri’s reliability through repeated production and launches using the same design, while placing its largest-ever number of satellites into orbit. Since the fourth launch last year, Hanwha Aerospace has been overseeing the production and assembly process as the rocket’s system integrator.

The Nuri will carry 15 satellites on its fifth launch: five NEONSAT swarm microsatellites as the primary payload and 10 CubeSats as secondary payloads. The total payload weight is about 1,071 kilograms, up from roughly 960 kilograms on the fourth launch.

The rocket is set to deploy the satellites at an altitude of 570 kilometers, 30 kilometers lower than on the fourth launch, to meet the orbital requirements of the NEONSATs’ mission.

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology oversaw the development of the five NEONSAT satellites. Each is an Earth observation satellite weighing less than 100 kilograms, designed to capture high-resolution images with a ground resolution of 1 meter in black and white and 4 meters in color.

Five additional satellites are scheduled to launch aboard Nuri on its sixth mission in 2027. Once the constellation of 10 mass-produced satellites is operational, it will be able to image the Korean Peninsula at least three times a day and revisit the same location within 24 hours in emergencies such as disasters.

LG Group will place five components developed by its affiliates aboard the CubeSat for testing in space. They include a camera module from LG Innotek, a battery pack from LG Energy Solution and a power module, an attitude control actuator and a satellite communications antenna from LG Electronics.

The camera module will capture images of the Korean Peninsula and transmit the data, while the power module and attitude control actuator will manage the satellite’s power and orientation. The battery pack will supply power and collect data on its operating status.

The components are commercially available products with proven reliability on Earth. The tests will help the companies adapt them for use in space, LG Group said.