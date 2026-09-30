Space agency chief says preparations for 5th Nuri launch on track

The chief of Korea's space agency said Wednesday preparations for the fifth launch of the homegrown Nuri rocket are proceeding as planned ahead of the launch next week.

Oh Tae-seok, administrator of the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA), made the remarks during a meeting with reporters ahead of the launch scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, about 473 kilometers south of Seoul.

"Preparations have been proceeding without any problems so far," Oh said.

The Nuri rocket will carry 15 satellites, including five satellites that will form part of the country's first domestically launched microsatellite constellation.

The payload consists of five New-space Earth Observation Satellite Constellations for National Safety (NEONSAT) as the primary payload and 10 CubeSats as secondary payloads.

Oh stressed that a key challenge will be precisely deploying all 15 satellites from the launch vehicle and placing them into their designated orbits.

"The ability to launch different satellites into different orbits is a key capability for commercial launch services, so we need to build up expertise in this area," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute released a video showing the assembly of the rocket's three stages at the Naro Space Center on Tuesday.



