Samsung SDI is unveiling a range of battery solutions designed for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers at Data Centre World Asia (DCWA) 2026, which kicked off Tuesday in Singapore, as the battery maker seeks to expand its presence in the fast-growing data center market.

The event, which is one of Asia's largest data center exhibitions, brings together companies across the data center ecosystem, from design and construction to operations and management. This year’s edition is drawing more than 600 companies from around the world.

Samsung SDI is participating in the annual event for the first time, showcasing products and technologies in four exhibition zones dedicated to uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, battery backup units (BBUs), Samsung battery box (SBB) and a range of battery cells.

At the UPS zone, Samsung SDI is showcasing a UPS solution that it said was the first in the world to meet all criteria in an indoor large-scale fire test conducted by UL Solutions, a global safety testing and certification company. The installation-level test involves intentionally igniting a battery energy storage system to assess its fire safety.

In the BBU zone, the company is displaying high-power, high-capacity 21700 cylindrical ternary batteries with a bottom-vent design to enhance safety, as well as other cylindrical batteries for backup power at AI data centers.

Samsung SDI is also exhibiting a cylindrical lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery for the first time at the exhibition. The battery uses its proprietary structural technology to improve power output and capacity while enhancing safety.

The SBB zone features prismatic LFP batteries for the company’s SBB 2.0, which integrates batteries, power conversion systems and other key components into a single unit for large-scale energy storage.

The company said the batteries combine its proprietary prismatic form factor with LFP chemistry to improve performance and safety.

Throughout the exhibition, Samsung SDI plans to meet with global customers to discuss its latest technology developments and promote its battery products. It will also participate in technical conferences to present its battery solutions.

“We will continue to introduce battery solutions tailored to the diverse needs of data center customers, based on technologies that improve both performance and safety,” a company official said.