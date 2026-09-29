Red ginseng gains attention for immune health amid flu surge

With the flu spreading earlier than usual this year, market interest is growing in products that may help support immune health, including red ginseng.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the number of patients with influenza-like illnesses reached 25.3 per 1,000 outpatients during the first week of September. This is nearly double the epidemic threshold of 12.9 and up sharply from 13.3 in late August.

COVID-19 is also spreading alongside the flu. During the same period, 193 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, more than triple the number four weeks earlier.

Last year, the government issued a flu advisory on Oct. 17, but this year it issued the advisory on Sept. 11 and began its vaccination program on Sept. 21.

Against this backdrop, consumers are showing growing interest not only in vaccination but also in products that support immune health as part of broader preventive care, with red ginseng among those drawing increased attention.

Red ginseng has been officially recognized by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for seven potential health benefits, including supporting immune health, blood circulation, fatigue relief, antioxidant activity, memory, women’s health during menopause and blood sugar control.

Studies have also suggested that red ginseng may enhance immune responses when used alongside vaccination.

A team led by professor Rhee Dong-kwon of Sungkyunkwan University’s School of Pharmacy found that red ginseng enhanced the efficacy of a pneumococcal vaccine by accelerating bacterial clearance and reducing inflammation.

In the experiment, subjects were given red ginseng at 100 milligrams per kilogram for 15 days along with a vaccine and were exposed to Streptococcus pneumoniae seven days later. The group receiving both red ginseng and the vaccine showed an antibody response about 25 percent higher than the vaccine-only group.

A separate study by professor Kang Sang-moo of Georgia State University’s Institute for Biomedical Sciences examined the effects of red ginseng on mice infected with the H1N1 influenza virus. Mice receiving both vaccination and red ginseng showed a 100 percent survival rate, compared with 60 percent for those receiving the vaccine alone and 40 percent for untreated mice.

Last year, a research team led by professor Lee Sang-joon of Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology identified for the first time a molecular mechanism through which red ginseng may suppress influenza A viruses.