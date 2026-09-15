Samsung, Verizon complete key technology trial for 6G networks
Summary
Samsung Electronics and Verizon Communications completed a key 6G technology trial in Texas at a major international soccer fan event on Tuesday. The companies tested an AI-powered Integrated Sensing and Communication system across a virtualized network, which Samsung said is one of the industry’s first practical implementations of a key 6G technology. The trial used commercial AI-powered vRAN and vCore technologies and worked over a 5G network without extra equipment. Samsung said the result supports Verizon’s early move to software-driven, AI-powered network architecture.
Key Facts
- Samsung said the ISAC trial enabled real-time sensing-driven intelligence across a virtualized network.
- The trial used commercial AI-powered virtualized radio access network and virtualized core network technologies.
- Samsung said the setup leveraged connectivity from a 5G network without requiring additional equipment.
- Ji-Yun-seol said Verizon’s early adoption of a software-driven, AI-powered vRAN laid a solid foundation for its 6G path.
- Samsung previously said it would take part in the Verizon-led Verizon 6G Innovation Forum with Meta Platforms, Ericsson, Nokia and Qualcomm.
Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that it has successfully completed a key technology trial for commercializing sixth-generation (6G) networks with U.S. mobile carrier Verizon Communications Inc.
The two companies successfully completed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) trial at a major international soccer fan event in Texas, enabling real-time sensing-driven intelligence across a virtualized network, the Korean tech giant said.
The milestone marks one of the industry's first practical implementations of a key 6G technology, demonstrating how operators can leverage software-driven network architectures to create infrastructure that actively perceives, understands and responds to its surroundings.
For the ISAC trial, Samsung integrated commercial AI-powered virtualized radio access network (vRAN) and virtualized core network (vCore) technologies with an ISAC application.
This enabled the ISAC trial to leverage connectivity from a 5G network without requiring additional equipment.
"This successful ISAC trial underscores how Verizon's decision to adopt a software-driven, AI-powered vRAN early on laid a solid foundation, positioning the company at the forefront of the 6G journey," said Ji-Yun-seol, executive vice president and head of product strategy for Samsung's networks business.
Samsung previously announced that it would participate in the Verizon-led Verizon 6G Innovation Forum, alongside Meta Platforms Inc., Ericsson, Nokia Corp. and Qualcomm Inc.
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