Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that it has successfully completed a key technology trial for commercializing sixth-generation (6G) networks with U.S. mobile carrier Verizon Communications Inc.

The two companies successfully completed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) trial at a major international soccer fan event in Texas, enabling real-time sensing-driven intelligence across a virtualized network, the Korean tech giant said.

The milestone marks one of the industry's first practical implementations of a key 6G technology, demonstrating how operators can leverage software-driven network architectures to create infrastructure that actively perceives, understands and responds to its surroundings.

For the ISAC trial, Samsung integrated commercial AI-powered virtualized radio access network (vRAN) and virtualized core network (vCore) technologies with an ISAC application.

This enabled the ISAC trial to leverage connectivity from a 5G network without requiring additional equipment.

"This successful ISAC trial underscores how Verizon's decision to adopt a software-driven, AI-powered vRAN early on laid a solid foundation, positioning the company at the forefront of the 6G journey," said Ji-Yun-seol, executive vice president and head of product strategy for Samsung's networks business.

Samsung previously announced that it would participate in the Verizon-led Verizon 6G Innovation Forum, alongside Meta Platforms Inc., Ericsson, Nokia Corp. and Qualcomm Inc.