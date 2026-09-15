Samsung SDS has become the first Korean company to earn Select-tier status in Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network (CPN), strengthening its ability to help businesses adopt and operate Claude-based artificial intelligence (AI) services.

The designation comes about two months after the company signed a strategic partnership with the U.S. firm in July at an AI summit in San Francisco to expand enterprise AI business opportunities in Korea.

The CPN’s Select tier recognizes partners with certified technical expertise and experience deploying Claude-based solutions in customers’ production environments.

Samsung SDS said the new status strengthens its end-to-end AI adoption framework, covering consulting on Claude deployment, access to the model through Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Amazon Bedrock platform, service implementation and operations and ongoing technical support.

“By combining Anthropic's frontier AI technology with Samsung SDS's digital transformation expertise across industries, we will accelerate domestic companies’ AI adoption and help create tangible business value,” Samsung SDS CEO Lee June-hee said.

“We will combine global AI technologies, including Claude, with Samsung SDS's multidimensional AI full stack to support customers' successful AI adoption.”

Samsung SDS already holds certification as an Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock, allowing it to supply Claude through AWS’ generative AI platform.

With its new Select-tier status, the company plans to strengthen an end-to-end framework covering Claude adoption consulting, access to Claude through Amazon Bedrock, service implementation and operations, and technical support.

Samsung SDS said it will combine Anthropic’s AI technology with its digital and AI transformation expertise across industries including the public sector, finance, manufacturing and logistics to expand Claude-based services and AI agents for corporate customers.

The two companies also plan to identify new business opportunities in Korea, conduct joint marketing and proof-of-concept projects, expand their joint business and train applied AI engineers.

Samsung SDS is building a pool of applied AI engineers capable of supporting customers throughout the AI adoption process, from planning and implementation to operations and technical support.

The company has been using Anthropic’s Claude Enterprise internally under its Client Zero strategy, which involves testing new technologies in-house before applying them to customers.

It currently provides Claude Enterprise to about 70,000 employees across 20 Samsung affiliates. Samsung SDS said the experience gained from those deployments will help it develop enterprise use cases and expand its AI transformation business.