

Korea is shortening its timetable for preparing for threats in orbit, moving to a five-year cycle for its national space-risk plan as satellites multiply and solar activity creates new uncertainties.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration said Tuesday that an amendment to the Space Development Promotion Act was promulgated and took effect the same day, cutting the planning cycle from 10 years to five.

The change is intended to give the government more flexibility as private sector space development accelerates, satellite launches increase and the risk of collisions involving orbital debris grows.

The previous law required the government to establish its basic plan for preparing against space risks every 10 years.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration said the rapid increase in low-Earth-orbit satellites and fluctuations in space weather linked to solar activity have underscored the need for more frequent policy reviews.

Under the revised law, the five-year cycle will also apply to plans adopted before the amendment took effect.

That means the second Basic Plan for Space Risk Preparedness, adopted in 2024 for 2024 through 2033, will now be subject to the shorter cycle.

The next third Basic Plan for Space Risk Preparedness is scheduled to be established and implemented in 2029.

The agency said it will also strengthen its space-risk response system by improving space situational awareness, upgrading space-risk forecasting and warning systems, and expanding cooperation with relevant organizations in Korea and abroad.

The measures are intended to give policymakers more time to adjust as conditions in orbit change, rather than waiting a decade between formal reviews.

The administration said space risks were directly linked to public safety and protection of national space assets.

It added that the agency would use the legal change to strengthen its policy foundation and respond more quickly and flexibly to changes in the space environment.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



