Hancom to launch AI workforce platform targeting US solo entrepreneurs

Software company Hancom plans to launch Nomadian, an artificial intelligence (AI) workforce platform that allows solo entrepreneurs to assemble teams of task-specific AI agents, targeting the U.S. market with a beta release planned for December.

Hancom said Tuesday it has formed a dedicated task force to develop the web-based platform, which will be offered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis, with a full subscription service planned for 2027 following the beta release.

Nomadian is designed primarily for the growing number of solo entrepreneurs and small businesses in the United States, allowing users to hire AI agents for roles such as data analysis, content marketing and email marketing, and connect them to the tools they need.

Users will be able to issue a task in a single sentence, prompting the platform to break it down into smaller tasks and assign them to appropriate AI agents, while they can also create custom agents for roles that are unavailable. The agents can produce documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

The agents' work is displayed in a 3D virtual office, allowing users to see how tasks are handled and passed between agents while retaining brand guidelines and work rules to reduce repeated instructions. Nomadian will be the first AI workforce platform to bring together multiple AI agents in a 3D workspace, according to the company.

“More than 30 million businesses in the United States operate without employees. Nomadian will not only provide them with a simple work tool, but with AI employees and teams to work alongside them,” Hancom CEO Kim Yeon-su said.

“Nomadian is a product we could create by combining our 36 years of document technology with our proprietary agentic operating system. We aim to create a market where individuals can operate as businesses and set a global standard for AI workforces.”

The company said the platform will also require user approval before AI agents take actions that cannot be easily reversed, such as sending emails or signing documents electronically. The platform is being built on Hancom's proprietary agentic operating system, which coordinates multiple AI agents and manages their permissions and actions.

Hancom is targeting the U.S. market, where 30.4 million businesses run without employees, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The share of new startups founded by a single entrepreneur also rose to 36.3 percent in the first half of 2025 from 23.7 percent in 2019, according to Carta.

Hancom said demand for AI among U.S. small businesses is already high but remains fragmented, creating an opportunity to help them integrate multiple AI agents into their daily operations.

Following its U.S. launch, the company plans to expand Nomadian into other markets, including Korea and Europe.

Meanwhile, Hancom's AI business generated about 13.5 billion won ($9.9 million) in revenue in the first half of 2026, exceeding its full-year AI revenue of about 8.9 billion won in 2025.