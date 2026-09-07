Choi Jae-boong, professor of mechanical engineering at Sungkyunkwan University, says humans are evolving into “AI sapiens,” a new type of being that uses artificial intelligence (AI) as a natural extension of the mind, and education will determine how bright a future humanity can build in this new era.

Choi wrote the 2019 book “Phono Sapiens,” which popularized in Korea the idea that smartphones had become indispensable to modern life. He expanded the concept to AI in his 2024 book “AI Sapiens,” which explores how humans using AI could reshape industrial structures and usher in a new civilization.

Choi will deliver a keynote speech at the 2026 Korea Times Global Conference, scheduled for Sept. 15 at the Grand Hall of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry. His speech will focus on the concept of “AI Sapiens” and what kind of leadership will be needed in the AI era.

Widely regarded as an expert in applied AI science and a tech futurist who studies how emerging technologies will reshape our society, Choi told The Korea Times that humanity has always chosen tools that improve its chances of survival and sought ways to accomplish more with less effort.

“It ultimately comes down to whether something is essential for survival,” Choi said.

“Fire, agriculture and warfare all gave humanity a decisive advantage in survival, and we have never given up such tools. People are now beginning to realize that the ability to use AI could become such a tool that makes a difference in their survival.”

Choi said such a transition is reflected in the movement of capital.

During the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s and early 2000s — a period of speculative investment in internet companies — capital flowed into internet-related businesses, driving excessive valuations and investments into companies with little proven profitability. The bubble eventually burst, but those that survived went on to reshape the standards of modern civilization.

Similarly, enormous amounts of capital are now flowing into AI. Choi said that two years ago, 10 of the world’s 20 largest companies were engaged in AI-related businesses, with a combined market capitalization of 23 quadrillion won ($17 trillion). Today, 15 of the top 20 are AI-related companies, with their combined market capitalization approaching 50 quadrillion won.

Whether this turns out to be an AI bubble remains uncertain, he said, but the investment is already providing the energy that is driving the AI revolution.

“What is driving this revolution? It is the 50 quadrillion won of capital in the AI industry,” Choi said.

“That money has been put into investments, and has been put to work. That is what keeps the flywheel of the revolution turning. As a result, the industrial ecosystem will inevitably be reshaped, and those who can anticipate the changes and position themselves early will gain the opportunities.”

Choi warned that companies unable to break away from declining legacy models could eventually collapse.

He cited retailer Homeplus, which has struggled to adapt to e-commerce and entered court-led rehabilitation, and broadcaster JTBC, which he said stuck to the conventional belief that major events such as the World Cup would inevitably generate profits. JTBC, which held the country’s exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has already suffered a financial setback after Korea failed to advance beyond the group stage, sharply reducing the commercial value of the remaining matches.

Such legacy models, Choi said, could face even greater pressure in the AI era.

“Changes in jobs will be inevitable, much of the labor force will be replaced by robots and some jobs will disappear,” he said.

“Just as those who prepared for the smartphone era benefited from that transition, those who prepare for the AI era will be the ones who survive. Many things will change, though it is difficult to predict.”

This leads to the question of how people should prepare for the AI era. Choi said the answer ultimately lies in human factors.

“I believe setting the direction of change, taking on challenges, making predictions and leading that process are areas that remain uniquely human,” he said. “We may not know exactly where things are headed, but ultimately, it is humanity that will make the choices.”

“The way people consume and the way businesses operate will change, but those who succeed will be the ones who create something that resonates with human emotions and values — something that people genuinely feel compelled to subscribe to or like.”

Given that people will remain at the center of the transition, how the next generation is educated will ultimately determine the shape the future of the AI era. Choi stressed that teachers should acknowledge that no one can predict how the AI era will unfold, and should work with students in exploring what skills and knowledge will be needed during the transition.

“Universities happened to be built around developing the capabilities required for legacy professions, and OpenAI is not going to tell us what we should study for the AI era,” he said.

“What we need is adaptive learning. If there is something you are interested in, you should ask how it will change with AI. Education should help students track those changes, think deeply about them and build up knowledge and experience along the way.”

“What matters now is not education based on memorization and exams. It should be about bringing AI into the learning process itself, teaching students how to use it and developing the adaptability and sensitivity they need to keep pace with the progress of AI.”



