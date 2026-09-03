Korea to launch next-generation land observation satellites from 2030
Summary
Korea will develop two next-generation land observation satellites for launch starting in 2030 to improve land monitoring and disaster response. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the 312.9 billion-won project has cleared a preliminary feasibility review, allowing development to begin next year. National Land Satellite No. 3 is slated for 2030, followed by No. 4 in 2031. The new satellites will have wider coverage, higher-resolution imaging and longer mission life, with more private-sector participation than earlier projects.
Key Facts
- The project is budgeted at 312.9 billion won, or $230.4 million.
- National Land Satellite No. 3 is scheduled for launch in 2030 and No. 4 in 2031.
- The existing National Land Satellite No. 2 was launched in May and is in test operations before public service later this year.
- The new satellites are expected to have a mission life of more than five years, compared with about four years for the existing satellites.
- Unlike the first two satellites, the third and fourth will be developed primarily by private companies under government mission and performance requirements.
Korea will develop two next-generation land observation satellites for launch starting in 2030 to strengthen land monitoring and disaster response capabilities, the land ministry said Friday.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the 312.9 billion-won ($230.4 million) project has passed a preliminary feasibility review, clearing the way for development to begin next year.
Under the plan, National Land Satellite No. 3 will be launched in 2030, followed by No. 4 in 2031.
The government currently operates National Land Satellite No. 1, while No. 2, launched in May, is undergoing test operations and is scheduled to begin public services later this year.
Satellite No. 1 began official operations in December 2021 and has been used to monitor changes in land use, manage infrastructure and mountainous areas, respond to natural disasters and produce geospatial information and maps.
The next-generation satellites will feature a wider observation range, higher-resolution imaging capabilities and a longer mission life of more than five years, compared with about four years for the existing satellites.
The new project will also mark a shift toward greater private-sector participation in Korea's satellite development.
Unlike the first two satellites, which were developed through government-led research and development programs, Satellites No. 3 and No. 4 will be developed primarily by private companies based on mission and performance requirements set by the government.
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