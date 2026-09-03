Korea to launch next-generation land observation satellites from 2030

Korea will develop two next-generation land observation satellites for launch starting in 2030 to strengthen land monitoring and disaster response capabilities, the land ministry said Friday.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the 312.9 billion-won ($230.4 million) project has passed a preliminary feasibility review, clearing the way for development to begin next year.

Under the plan, National Land Satellite No. 3 will be launched in 2030, followed by No. 4 in 2031.

The government currently operates National Land Satellite No. 1, while No. 2, launched in May, is undergoing test operations and is scheduled to begin public services later this year.

Satellite No. 1 began official operations in December 2021 and has been used to monitor changes in land use, manage infrastructure and mountainous areas, respond to natural disasters and produce geospatial information and maps.

The next-generation satellites will feature a wider observation range, higher-resolution imaging capabilities and a longer mission life of more than five years, compared with about four years for the existing satellites.

The new project will also mark a shift toward greater private-sector participation in Korea's satellite development.

Unlike the first two satellites, which were developed through government-led research and development programs, Satellites No. 3 and No. 4 will be developed primarily by private companies based on mission and performance requirements set by the government.



