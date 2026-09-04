As adoption of artificiall intelligence (AI) accelerates across industries, one thing is becoming clear: infrastructure planning cannot wait.

AI workloads are becoming more interconnected, distributed and operationally integrated across cloud, data center and edge environments. Infrastructure planning now requires organizations to align compute, networking, software, memory and operational requirements across increasingly complex environments.

The cost of delaying AI infrastructure planning is becoming more apparent.

Modern AI workloads require more than raw compute performance. They require balanced infrastructure where compute, networking, software, memory and operational workflows work cohesively at scale.

Delays can slow deployment readiness and postpone AI-driven benefits such as productivity gains and operational automation. As AI demand continues to rise, organizations are prioritizing earlier planning to secure the compute capacity needed to support long-term AI growth.

As AI infrastructure becomes more complex, infrastructure planning needs to begin earlier than traditional IT upgrade cycles. Evaluating workloads, validating deployment models and ensuring scalability across environments takes time — and time is of the essence for organizations that want to stay ahead of their competitors.

Modern AI infrastructure relies on central processing units (CPUs) for orchestration and data movement, graphics processing units (GPUs) for large-scale parallel compute, high-speed networking for low-latency communication across systems and open software platforms for portability and scalability.

As AI systems become more distributed and inference-driven, orchestration and system balance become critical. CPUs play a pivotal role in managing workload coordination, memory access and GPU utilization, ensuring infrastructure operates efficiently under sustained demand.

This shift reflects a broader industry reality: AI is no longer just a GPU problem. It is a full-stack infrastructure challenge that organizations must tackle early on.

Korea is pursuing a range of initiatives to strengthen centralized computing capacity as part of its ambition to become one of the world’s top three AI powers (AI G3). These include expanding GPU capacity, building out AI data center and cloud infrastructure and advancing its ‘AI Highway’ initiative.

However, AI infrastructure cannot realize its full potential if it remains confined to the data center. It requires AI to interact with the physical world in real time and respond to varied conditions. Running AI closer to where data is generated can reduce latency and enable systems to operate more independently. At the same time, data centers handle large-scale training, analysis and overall system orchestration, complementing edge AI.

The next phase of Korea’s AI strategy therefore requires a distributed and hybrid computing approach that connects large-scale AI data centers, on-premises environments, regional edge facilities, cloud environments and endpoints as one integrated system. By deploying CPUs, GPUs and other accelerators appropriately across centralized and edge environments, organizations can more efficiently support large-scale training, real-time inference and surges in demand.

Connecting and scaling these diverse environments requires hardware, software, networking, security and compliance, and operational workflows to be designed as one architecture from the outset. This is why infrastructure strategies built for modularity, portability and adaptability — and planned early — are increasingly important.

Open ecosystems can reduce integration complexity while supporting broader compatibility across software frameworks, cloud environments and deployment architectures. They also provide greater flexibility to evolve infrastructure strategies over time while helping avoid the migration costs that can come with highly closed or single-vendor environments.

For many organizations, openness is no longer just a developer preference. It is becoming an important consideration for balancing performance, operational efficiency, cost optimization and long-term infrastructure investment.

This is another reason infrastructure planning must happen early. Building AI environments that remain scalable, portable and adaptable over time requires long-term thinking around openness and interoperability from the beginning.

The next phase of AI growth will reward organizations that take a proactive approach to infrastructure planning.

Ultimately, the companies that succeed in the next phase of AI will not necessarily be those with the largest clusters, but those that plan early and build balanced, scalable and open infrastructure designed to support continuous innovation in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

Jack Lee is head of commercial sales at AMD Korea.



